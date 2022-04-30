Anti-obesity drug guarantees weight loss equal to bariatric surgery

Eli Lilly Labs revealed that trials of its new experimental anti-obesity drug had patients lose up to 20 percent of their weight, similar to bariatric surgery.

The trial group included 2,539 participants and aimed to test the safety and effectiveness of the drug Tirzepatide, according to the company’s press release this week.

According to the drugmaker, people in the test group who used Tirzepatide lost about 50 pounds, or 22.5% of their weight in their first phase 3 global registry trial.

The drug is intended for people who are obese or overweight with at least one comorbidity, but who do not have diabetes, the drugmaker says.

“Obesity is a chronic disease that often does not receive the same standard of care as other conditions, despite its impact on physical, psychological and metabolic health, which can include increased risk of hypertension, heart disease, cancer, and decreased survival. ,” Louis J. Aronne, director of the Comprehensive Center for Weight Management and Sanford I. Weill Professor of Metabolic Research at Weill Cornell Medicine, in a statement from Eli Lilly.

Aronne is also an obesity specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and investigator of the clinical trial known as SURMOUNT-1.

“Tirzepatide delivered impressive body weight reductions in SURMOUNT-1, which could represent an important step forward in helping the patient-physician partnership to treat this complex disease,” concluded Aronne.

Eli Lilly shares rose nearly 5 percent on the news, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just over 2 percent on Thursday afternoon.

Lilly said it will continue to evaluate the results of the study to develop the new treatment for obesity.

With information from Yahoo News