Apple suffers criticism after releasing ‘self-service’ iPhone repair | Cell

Apple this week kicked off a “self-service” iPhone repair program, in which customers themselves receive parts and exchange them. Days later, one of the best-known technical assistance companies criticized the technology giant’s move. iFixit acknowledges that the move is a significant step, but says the need to match each component to an IMEI could give Apple the power to deny future repairs of iPhones equipped with unofficial items.

The right to repair is the name of the movement that demands from brands greater guarantee of consumer rights about purchased products, especially when it comes to being able to repair or modify them yourself. Although recent in Brazil, the idea was strengthened in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

🔎 Apple confirms iPhone 13 production in Brazil (but prices do not change)

2 of 3 Apple will require that parts purchased for repair by the consumer be paired with the serial number or IMEI of the devices — Photo: Reproduction / iFixit Apple will require that parts purchased for repair by the consumer be paired with the serial number or IMEI of the devices – Photo: Reproduction / iFixit

📝 Is iPhone dual chip? Understand on the TechTudo Forum

For now, the self-repair service is only available in the United States and covers cell phones from the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 2022 lines. The program is expected to arrive in Europe in 2022. Apple informed the TechTudo that there is no forecast of launching it in Brazil.

According to Elizabeth Chamberlain, sustainability director at iFixit, the trend is that Apple will limit the supply of repair components, as availability would depend on more bureaucratic steps that do not exist today. This would be a result of the policy adopted by the company of requiring that the parts sent by apple be paired with the IMEI – type of CPF of each product – or serial number.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the company announced that it will refuse to repair lost and stolen iPhones. The Cupertino giant’s technicians will now have to verify the iPhone’s serial number and IMEI in the database before proceeding with the repair. THE TechTudo found that the novelty should also impact customers in Brazil.

According to iFixit, the measure allows Apple to refuse in the future to repair the smartphone of a user who, for example, used third-party parts to repair their own device at home. Not only that, but customers who seek Apple Self Service will rely on a professional from the company, which can irritate some people.

3 of 3 iPhone 13 red — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Red iPhone 13 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

It is worth mentioning that iFixit is a technical support company that provides free manuals that teach you how to fix smartphones and other gadgets. Currently, the portal also sells instruments and parts for repairs. The organization has a history of being very critical of the Cupertino giant for making it difficult to repair equipment.

Not only that: the devices of apple tend to have low scores on repair rates performed by the site — as is the case with the iMac 2021, which scored only 2 points out of 10.

Apple itself claims that the self-repair program it’s not for everyone. Despite the criticisms made by the iFixit, the website says it is optimistic about the company’s progress in this area. The announcement of the initiative opens a new market not yet explored by the Cupertino giant, which until recently was against the decision to allow iPhone owners to repair their devices on their own.

with information from iFixit and MacRumors

In the video below, check out the summary of the iPhone 13