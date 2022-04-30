Aracaju will start a new phase of the influenza vaccination campaign – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

From next Monday, the 2nd, the City Hall of Aracaju, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), will start the second phase of the immunization campaign against influenza. The new phase should last until June 3rd and will include 12 new priority groups.

In this new phase, children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) can be vaccinated; pregnant and postpartum women; Indian people; teachers; people with comorbidities; people with permanent disabilities; security and rescue forces and Armed Forces; truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers; port workers; prison system staff; adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures; population deprived of liberty. “The objective of the campaign is to prevent the emergence of complications resulting from the H1N1, H3N2 and type B variations of influenza, currently considered the most dangerous. In this way, we can avoid deaths and the overload of the Unified Health System in our municipality”, stresses the SMS secretary, Waneska Barboza.

The children’s public will have a particularity: for children who have already taken at least one dose in previous years, the vaccination schedule, this year, will be complete with just one more application. However, if it is the first time, parents should schedule a second dose 30 days after the first, to consider the complete vaccination schedule. The priority group of comorbidities contemplated for the second stage of vaccination, according to the determination of the Ministry of Health, are only people with: chronic respiratory disease; chronic heart disease; chronic kidney disease; chronic liver disease; chronic neurological disease; diabetes; obesity; immunosuppression; transplants and trisomies.

The documents required to be eligible for the vaccine are a vaccination card, photo document and proof of residence. In the case of professionals, a professional proof will be required, such as a paycheck, and for people with comorbidities, a medical report, with ICD of any of the listed comorbidities, with the exception of users registered in a UBS, who do not need to carry proof.

locations

In the first phase of the campaign, which began on April 4, 32,423 elderly people (from 60 years of age) and 4,308 health professionals received the immunizer against influenza. During the week, SMS provides 45 vaccine rooms in all Basic Health Units, to immunize the target audience against Influenza in this second stage.

The Aracaju Parque, Riomar and Jardins malls are also vaccination points, in addition to the drive mounted at Parque da Sementeira and Carro da Vacina. To be vaccinated, it is necessary to prove residency in Aracaju and present an identification document with photo (RG or driver’s license) and vaccination card.

Day D

Some of the groups from the second phase will be part of the next D-day, which will take place on Saturday, the 30th, from 8 am to 4 pm. Children older than 6 months and younger than 5 years, postpartum women, pregnant women, elderly (60+), health professionals and teachers may receive the dose against Influenza.

The immunization points on Saturday will be in the malls Aracaju Parque Shopping, Riomar and Jardins, at the headquarters of Ipesaúde, São José neighborhood, in 24 Basic Health Units (UBSs).

The UBSs that will make influenza vaccines available on Saturday will be: Augusto Franco, Niceu Dantas, João Bezerra, Roberto Paixão, Celso Daniel, Geraldo Magela, Hugo Gurgel, Ávila Nabuco, Marx de Carvalho, Joaldo Barbosa, Manoel de Souza, Edézio Vieira de Melo, Osvaldo de Souza, Amélia Leite, Cândida Alves, Francisco Fonseca, Carlos Fernandes, Eunice Barbosa, João Cardoso, José Machado, Renato Mazze Luca, José Calumby, Onésimo Pinto and Carlos Hardman.

Source: Ascom/PMA