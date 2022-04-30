Argos Laboratory offers tests for early detection of various diseases

The health of men and women involves the care and work of several specialists, such as gynecologists, urologists, oncologists, among others. With that in mind, the Argos Laboratory developed a series of tests that use the latest in diagnostic medicine to meet the public’s needs.

These are molecular tests for the precise detection of several diseases common to both males and females, such as HPV, penile cancer, cervical cancer and various types of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

On the Argos Laboratory website, those interested in more information will find a variety of educational material, with the aim of providing the partner doctor with an “arsenal” of practical and updated information to facilitate work in the office and thus provide more effective treatments through examinations. .

To learn more about men’s health, click on this link. To learn more about prevention and women’s health, click here.

Argos Pathology

Address: Avenida Santos Dumont, 5753 – 02 – Papicu

Phone: (85) 3486 3150

Website: www.argospata.com.br

Instagram: @argospathology

