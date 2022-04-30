Bitcoin becomes the official currency of the Central African Republic and intrigues the financial market

The Central African Republic is the second country to adopt Bitcoin as its official currency, following El Salvador, which made the same decision last year. In an official statement, the government highlights the opening of new opportunities in the country.

















economy and market

13 Apr

















economy and market

28 Mar



According to Reutersthe decision was approved by parliament and had the support of the country’s president, Faustin-Archange Touadera.

The decision caused surprise to geopolitics analysts and financial market experts. The Central African Republic is one of the poorest countries in the worlddespite the economy based on gold and uranium, and has suffered from a civil war since 2012.

According to estimates from DataReportalwith a population of 4.8 million, only 11% have internet access, about 550 thousand people. In addition, only 14% have access to electricity, while less than half have a cell phone. Residents of the capital Bangui did not understand the decision and when asked, they did not even know what a Bitcoin was, since most of them only use cash.

Experts believe that the government’s decision may have several reasons. Among them, the adoption of cryptocurrency is seen as a way to eliminate the Central African CFA franc from the local economy, a regional currency used by six countries and governed by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) and pegged to the euro.

With the decision, the Central African Republic would reduce Europe’s influence on its economy, especially France, which has a long history with the nation, which ruled the country as a colony from the end of the 19th century.

Others claim the initiative was taken by the Central African Republic’s close relationship with Russia. In a vote on sanctions against the Russian country for its invasion of Ukraine, she chose to abstain. Additionally, the African nation employs Russian Wagner Group mercenaries against local rebels.

In March, it was revealed that Russia is considering selling oil and gas for bitcoin to evade Ukraine invasion sanctions.

See too