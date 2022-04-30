Brazil does not adhere to the US proposal that defends free internet

China, India and Russia were also left out of the declaration; initiative calls for internet with free flow of information

The USA (United States) announced this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) the DFI (Declaration for the Future of the Internet), defending an open network with a free flow of information. However, Brazil did not adhere to the proposal.

The initiative had the support and signatures of around 60 countries and the European Commission. In addition to Brazil, China, India and Russia were also left out of the declaration.

The purpose of the proposal is to ensure that digital technologies do not “weaken” democracy and respect for human rights.

The countries agreed to apply net neutrality and not to use the internet in a way that jeopardizes electoral processes, not being able to reduce the speed of the network on purpose for specific users or invest in disinformation campaigns.

The declaration also has the support of countries such as Germany, Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Spain, France, Japan, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

According to the US Presidency’s special assistant for technology, Tim Wu, the proposal is not targeted at a specific country, but expresses concern about media censorship and illegal surveillance.

In a statement, the White House says there is a “trend of increasing digital authoritarianism”where data is used to repress freedom of expression, interfere in elections, deny human rights to citizens and censor independent newspapers.