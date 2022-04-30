Caraguatatuba has flu and measles vaccine campaign this Saturday – Caraguatatuba City Hall

Saturday (30) is flu and measles vaccination day at the Basic Health Units of Caraguatatuba, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Elderly people over 60 years of age, children aged between six months and five years and health professionals, from the technical to the operational area, can be vaccinated against influenza (H1N1), as long as it is proven with registration of the class council, declaration, contract and card of work.

Already against Measles, the target audience are children from six months to five years of age and health professionals who must take both doses to have the complete vaccination schedule.

Those absent who have not yet been immunized against Covid-19 will also be able to take the opportunity to complete the vaccination schedule. More than 2,600 people have not yet taken the second dose.

Immunization will take place in all Basic Health Units (UBSs), including the recently opened one in the Golfinhos neighborhood and with the exception of the Tabatinga neighborhood, from 8 am to 5 pm. It is necessary to bring a photo document and the Vaccination Card.

Check the address of all health facilities: https://tinyurl.com/mrxe47b2.