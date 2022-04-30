Cascavel anticipates 2nd stage of the vaccination campaign on this “D” day – Jornal O Paraná

Cascavel – The Municipal Health Department of Cascavel decided to anticipate the start of the second stage of the National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles, which would start on Monday (2), already for the “D-Day” of mobilization that takes place this month. Saturday (30). That is, in addition to the target audience of the first stage, people included in the second stage in the 43 health units in the city and inside the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, can be immunized.

Elderly, health workers, children aged 6 months and under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), pregnant and postpartum women, indigenous peoples, teachers, people with comorbidities, people with permanent disabilities can be immunized; security and rescue forces and armed forces; truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers; port workers; prison system staff; adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years old under socio-educational measures and population deprived of liberty.

The campaign runs until June 3rd and protects against Influenza A subtypes (H1N1 and H3N2) and an Influenza B subtype. In January this year, Paraná declared an H3N2 epidemic, after an increase in the number of diagnoses and deaths as a result of the virus. There were more than 2 thousand cases and 118 deaths between December and March.

According to Sesau so far, 19,776 people have been immunized in Cascavel, 16,982 of which are elderly and 2,794 are health workers. The amount is well below expectations, since the goal is to immunize 45,166 elderly people and 15,566 health workers, that is, the public that was most immunized were the elderly, 37.6% of the goal and 17.9% of workers are immunized. Of the other audiences, there are more than 66,700 people who can be vaccinated.

Symptoms

Influenza is an acute respiratory infection and the most common symptoms are: sudden onset of chills, malaise, runny nose, dry cough and headache, throat and body pain. In 2021, in general, all the states showed a low adherence of the target groups to the campaign, a situation probably related to the simultaneous application of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Measles vaccination accompanies flu campaign

This year the measles vaccination campaign is carried out together with the flu vaccination, reinforcing the need to prevent both respiratory viruses and diseases that have already been eradicated.

Children from six months to under five years of age can be vaccinated, in addition to updating the vaccination status of health workers. In the last year, the vaccination coverage in Paraná was 82.45%. The state did not record cases of the disease in 2021 and 2022, but in 2019 there were 1,653 cases and 428 in 2020.

The MMR vaccine can be administered simultaneously with the influenza vaccine from six months of age. For health workers, there may be co-administration of the MMR vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccine.

Measles is an infectious, acute, transmissible and extremely contagious disease, which can lead to complications and death, particularly in malnourished children under one year of age. The MMR vaccine vaccination strategy was incorporated into the National Immunization Program (PNI) in 1992, with the aim of controlling outbreaks, reducing hospitalizations, complications and deaths.

Paraná had no measles cases in the territory for more than twenty years, but in 2019, there was an outbreak of the disease, which lasted until September 2020. There were no deaths and the most affected age groups were 20 to 29, with 1,035 cases confirmed, followed by 10 to 19 years old, with 457 cases and 30 39 years old, with 293 confirmed cases. Therefore, the Health Department constantly monitors measles in Paraná.

