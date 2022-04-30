check out the flu and measles vaccination points in Greater Vitória

Photo: Claudio Postay





THE Day D of vaccination against flu and measles takes place this Saturday (30) throughout Brazil. In Espírito Santo, the vaccination campaign also officially marks the beginning of the immunization of new groups, with the anticipation of children from six months to under five years of age for the two campaigns, and that of pregnant and postpartum women for influenza.

In all, there will be 700 vaccination rooms throughout the state, with schedules to be defined according to the municipalities of Espírito Santo. Both children and health workers, who are the groups covered in both campaigns, will be able to receive the doses simultaneously.

As the coordinator of the State Program for Immunizations and Surveillance of Immune-Preventable Diseases at Sesa, Danielle Grillo, the expectation of the action is to further expand the vaccination coverage of priority audiences.

“In just over a month since the start of vaccination against Influenza, we have more than 230,000 doses applied to the public who have already started, the elderly and health workers. The goal with D-day, in addition to providing vaccination opportunities for other groups, is to be able to facilitate the trip to the health unit for those who have not yet been able to attend during the week, directly influencing the increase in vaccine coverage “, he said.

As for the measles vaccination, Danielle Grillo highlighted that it is an important moment for families to guarantee the safety of their children in the face of a highly contagious disease.

“For this reason, we pay attention to parents and guardians how relevant and powerful it is to immunize their children against Measles. Don’t miss the opportunity to ensure safety and care, and that you can also take advantage of going to the health service to receive the Influenza dose on the same day ”, she explained.

Check vaccination times and locations

CARIACICA

Basic Health Units

Novo Brasil, Santa Fé, Santa Bárbara, São Francisco, Bela Aurora, Rio Marinho, Cariacica-headquarters, Nova Rosa da Penha II, Jardim América, Porto de Santana and Flexal.

Schedule: from 8:30 am to 4 pm

Vaccines: flu (Influenza), Covid-19, MMR and other routine vaccines

Shopping Moxuara

Schedule: from 10 am to 6 pm

Vaccines: Flu (Influenza) and Covid-19

MOUNTAIN RANGE

Basic Health Units

Several Health Units in Serra

Schedule: 8 am to 4 pm

Vaccines: MMR – immunizing against measles, mumps and rubella and influenza

VIANA

Basic Health Units

Marcílio de Noronha I; Canaan; Viana Headquarters; Vila Bethânia; Nova Bethânia I

Schedule: 8 am to 3 pm

Vaccines: influenza; MMR; Meningococcal C and against Covid-19

OLD VILLAGE

Basic Health Units

Araças, Barra do Jucu, Coqueiral de Itaparica, Ibes, Jardim Marilãndia, São Torquato, Ulisses Guimarâes and Vila Nova

Schedule: 8 am to 3 pm

Vaccines: measles and influenza

VICTORY

Basic Health Units