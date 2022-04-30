China accuses NATO of messing up Europe and causing conflicts in Asia | World

China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused NATO of “messing up” Europe and provoking conflict in the Asia-Pacific region, after the UK Foreign Secretary told China it should “play according to the rules,” the RFI news agency reported.

“NATO, a military organization in the North Atlantic, has come in recent years to the Asia-Pacific region to throw its weight and provoke conflict. They messed up Europe and now they want to mess up Asia?” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry.

Problems with the UK

On Wednesday, British Chancellor Liz Truss made fresh calls to boost NATO after the war in Ukraine and said that coordinated moves to isolate Russia from the world economy proved that market access for democratic countries is no longer a problem. as before.

“Countries must play by the rules. And that includes China,” she said.

In his speech, Truss said NATO had to preempt threats in the Indo-Pacific and extend its perspective to democracies outside of its members, such as Taiwan, which Beijing says is a breakaway Chinese province that must be retaken.

China has refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, one of its closest allies. The move drew criticism and European calls to use its influence over Moscow to change the course of the war.

“We showed with Russia the kind of choices we are prepared to make when international rules are violated,” Wang said.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, a recent China-EU summit was tense, as Chinese representatives rejected pressure from European colleagues to help end the war. Premier Li Keqiang said Beijing would seek peace “in its own way”.