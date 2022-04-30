China defends ‘new model’ with Russia, based on ‘non-alliance’ and ‘non-confrontation’

China’s government on Friday reinforced its goals for relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, amid a protracted war in Ukraine.

At a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian highlighted an “important lesson from the success of relations” between the two countries.

“Both sides overcome the Cold War era military and political alliance model and undertake to develop a new model of international relations based on non-alliance, non-confrontation and without targeting other countries,” said Lijian.

He added that the “new model” differs from the “Cold War mentality whereby some countries pursue small cliques and a zero-sum game.”

China also condemned the US strategy of “continuously promote the eastward expansion of NATO, which is undoubtedly responsible for the outbreak of the crisis in Ukraine”.

In the interview, Zhao Lijian also stated that “a stable relationship between China and the European Union is crucial for world peace, stability and development” and that Beijing “views its relations with the EU from a strategic and long-term perspective”.

A challenge for the EU, however, would be “to reflect on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “My colleagues and I have repeatedly pointed out that the conflict may appear to be between Russia and Ukraine, but it is actually between Russia and the US-led NATO.”

Last month, US President Joe Biden said in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping that there would be consequences if Beijing provided Russia with support for attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians.

“The Ukraine crisis is something we don’t want to see,” Xi told Biden, according to state broadcaster reports. CCTV. “State-to-state relations cannot reach the stage of military hostilities. Peace and security are the most valuable treasures of the international community.”

On the occasion, according to the White House, Biden and Xi highlighted their support for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine. The leaders also agreed on the importance of keeping communication channels open in order to manage the competition between the United States and China.