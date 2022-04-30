City Hall of Cuiab | Cuiab performs D-Day of vaccination against Influenza and Measles this Saturday (30)

This Saturday (30), the *D-Day” of Influenza Vaccination takes place. The campaign, which began on April 11 in Cuiabá, will include, in addition to health workers and people over 60 years old, children aged 6 months to 4 years 11 months and 29 days, pregnant women, mothers, teachers, armed forces and rescue, employees of the deprivation of liberty system, truck drivers, long-term transport and port professionals, immunosuppressed people and people with comorbidities and permanent disabilities. Group of comorbidities to be vaccinated: Chronic respiratory disease, Chronic kidney disease, Chronic liver disease, Chronic neurological disease, Diabetes, Obese, Immunosuppression, Transplanted, Trisomies.

On the occasion, the Municipal Health Department will also carry out the vaccination against Measles, which should be administered to all children from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days, regardless of vaccination status. Health professionals also enter this phase, who must be immunized according to their vaccination status.

All people (adults and children) who are going to be vaccinated, both against Influenza and Measles, must take the normal vaccination card and the vaccination card against coronavirus, so that the teams can check the vaccination status.

On “D-Day” all basic units of the North, East and West Regional will be open from 8 am to 5 pm. From the Southern Region, the following units will be open: UBS Parque Cuiabá, UBS Parque Atalaia, UBS Jockey Clube, UBS Santa Terezinha, UBS Coxipó lll, UBS Coxipó le ll, UBS Jardim Industriário le ll, UBS Nova Esperança le ll, UBS Parque Ohara l, ll and lll, UBS Tijucal l, ll and lll, UBS Novo Millenium/ São João Del Rey, UBS Santa Laura/Fortaleza, UBS Osmar Cabral/Liberdade, UBS Pedra 90 le ll and UBS Pedra 90 V and Vl. At Regional Rural, UBS Guia, UBS Aguaçu and UBS Rio dos Peixes will be open.

SERVICE

What: D-day of Influenza vaccination and Measles vaccination

When: Saturday (30), from 8 am to 5 pm

Where: Basic Health Units of Cuiabá