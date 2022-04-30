City Hall will make D-day against flu and measles this Saturday | Rio de Janeiro



City Hall calls for the elderly and children aged six months to 4 years for measles and flu vaccination D-Day

Published 04/29/2022 14:28 | Updated 04/29/2022 14:30

Rio – This Saturday (30), the City Hall of Rio is holding the D-day of vaccination for the elderly against the flu and children against the flu and measles. There will be more than 430 immunization points against diseases throughout the city, from 8 am to 5 pm. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), children aged between six months and 4 years can receive both vaccines. The population of children in the city within the indicated age group is estimated at 353 thousand.

“Our objective with the action is to mobilize these target groups to reinforce the coverage of the two immunization campaigns. Starting next week, the influenza vaccination calendar advances to other priority groups and it is important that we can take this step with the certainty that the public from the previous stage has already been covered. For children, this Saturday marks the beginning of care for the age group for both the flu and measles vaccines, and it is very important to protect the little ones against both diseases”, says the municipal secretary of Health, Rodrigo Prado.

For the campaign against measles, the vaccine used is the MMR, which will be offered in an additional dose, regardless of the vaccination status presented. Both campaigns for children go until June 3, but the sooner the vaccination is done, the sooner the little ones will be protected against both diseases. According to the SMS, it is important that the elderly and those responsible for minors attend the units, whose list can be verified at this link, whenever possible, in possession of an identification document and the vaccination booklet.

Other municipalities

In Baixada Fluminense, Duque de Caxias, Nilópolis and Magé confirmed campaigns for next Saturday. In the South Fluminense Region, Volta Redonda, Piraí and Barra Mansa. There will also be a campaign in Região Dos Lagos, in Cabo Frio, Maricá, São Pedro da Aldeia, Rio das Ostras, Búzios and Macaé. And in the metropolitan region, Itaboraí, São Gonçalo and Niterói.