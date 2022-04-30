– Cofen approves resolution that regulates the performance of Nursing in Digital Health Federal Council of Nursing

This Thursday (28), the draft resolution that provides for the role of Nursing in Digital Health, regulating Telenursing, was approved. The plenary of the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) was unanimous in approving the suggested text to regulate the activities of professionals, during the 540th Ordinary Plenary Meeting (ROP), in Brasília.

After the emergency approval, in March 2020, of Cofen Resolution 634/2020, which authorized remote nursing consultations during the covid-19 pandemic, the need to create a definitive regulation on the subject was identified, aiming at expand this type of service to nursing professionals.

The Working Group to carry out a study on the subject also opened a Public Consultation, which was available from September to November 15, 2021, in order to gather and improve ideas on the performance of the category in teleservice, teleconsultation, telemonitoring and teleconsultation. All actions mediated by Information and Communication Technology (ICT) will comply with the current General Data Protection Law.

“I understand that this type of service is essential in the current health situation in the country, as it is a practice that was strengthened during the pandemic and that needed its own regulation. There is no way to go back in this practice in the profession”, said the federal adviser who was rapporteur for the project, Helga Bresciani.

With the repeal of the old regulation, the new resolution will be published in the Official Gazette (DOU).

Source: Ascom – Cofen