Couple electrocuted to death while trying to play TikTok video



The wood burning equipment caused a fire in the garage that spread throughout the house, which caught the attention of the authorities.



| Photo: Reproduction / WSAW















A couple was electrocuted and found dead in Wausau, Wisconsin, in the United States. The police discovered the bodies of Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, in the garage of the residence where they lived, after attending to a fire incident at the place on the 6th, but the investigation ended only in the last week. , day 21.

According to police, the couple tried to play a video that went viral on TikTok, which consists of making an effect called Lichtenberg to decorate the house, but things got out of hand. This artistic method has become a rage on the social network, but is considered “highly dangerous” by the authorities, because it uses high voltage electricity to carry out the process. The couple decided to use a homemade device that emits pulses of electricity, usually created from the source of microwave ovens, on the structure and electrocuted them both.



Example of fractal art on wood made by a professional



| Photo: Playback/TikTok/ @bruceburnswoodshop















The technique consists of burning wood to make it look “fractal”, that is, similar to the design of tree roots. For this to occur, it is necessary to leave the desired location soaked in a flammable chemical solution and ignite small controlled sparks. Many videos show the additional use of substances that add color to the burnt shapes, which gives an extra touch of beauty.

The couple died “accidentally” electrocuted, the local sheriff concluded. The wood burning equipment caused a fire in the garage that spread throughout the house, which caught the attention of the authorities.

DailyMail claims that some people “improvise” and use microwave transformers or car batteries. These parts can reach a voltage of 12,000 volts.

It is not the first time that TikTok, the most downloaded app in the world, has been mentioned in cases of fatal domestic accidents or even acts of simulating illicit drugs. In March, we reported that the social network will be the subject of investigations for possible damage to the health of young people.



















