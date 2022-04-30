Discover the foods that can lessen the effects of a hangover

It is true that one of the favorite drinks for Brazilians is beer, which for many combines with football, carnival, in moments of rest or socializing with friends. It is not by chance that Brazil occupies the third place in the world ranking among the countries that consume the most drink.

However, even if the drink is a national passion, we have to be alert to the side effects caused by its alcohol concentrations. In a survey published in 2019, it disclosed that drinkers who abuse alcohol consumption are around 18.8% of the Brazilian population.

Between the years 2010 and 2019, there was a growing participation of women who began to exaggerate the doses, with an increase from 10.5% to 13.3%. Alcohol causes a series of disorders and in excess can be very harmful to health, in addition to causing dependence. But is there any way to avoid or reduce the effects of drinking too much?

Is it possible to prevent a hangover through diet?

The metabolic compounds present in alcohol are very harmful, as they have a high caloric density and cause intoxication in the body. In this way, we can reduce the side effects, maintaining a diet more focused on B vitamins, magnesium and zinc.

In addition, eating foods with sources of cysteine ​​seems to be a good alternative, because it is a precursor of glutathione, which is an antioxidant that can help the body metabolize alcohol.

So good foods to insert on the days when you are going to consume your drink more freely are:

Lentil

Chicken

Broccoli

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Green cabbage

Arugula

Turnip

Cress

These foods are antioxidants capable of fighting free radicals and eliminating toxins.