Does Warner Bros want to sell studios and IPs? Reporter heard that Microsoft would be interested

Imran Khan, a well-known American journalist, shared a very interesting rumor on Twitter. THE Warner Bros Discovery may have plans to sell their development studios and license their IPs. Among the interesting companies is also the Microsoft Xbox.

Specifically, as you can see in the tweet below, Imran Khan wrote: “I couldn’t get enough confirmation to write an actual article about it, but I’m hearing a fair amount of talk this week about the Warner Bros Discovery want to sell own game development teams. Affected companies include Electronic Arts, Take-Two, Microsoft, Sony, tencent, Netease and PUBG Corp. Warner Bros Discovery wants to sell teams and license IPs, supposedly.”

Interested parties include EA, Take-Two, Microsoft, Sony, Tencent, Netease, and PUBG Corp. WBD wants to sell studios and license IP, supposedly. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) April 29, 2022

Khan adds, in subsequent tweets, that an important element to take into account is that Warner Bros Discovery – the company newly born from the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery – is undergoing an internal restructuring and is currently looking to cut costs by $3 billion. .

Considering it’s a busy time for gaming M&A, the idea of ​​selling your development teams might actually seem like a great way to earn a good amount and totally cut a lot of expenses. Obviously, it’s all about rumors and speculation. Khan himself points out that he doesn’t have enough confirmation at the moment.

We also know that Xbox is looking for a manager to help manage acquisitions for new development studios.