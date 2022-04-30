Efforts reinforce vaccination against flu and measles; know who should participate in the ‘D-Day’ in Greater Recife | Pernambuco

With low coverage against flu and measles, cities in Pernambuco carry out, on Saturday (30), a vaccination campaign. People over 60 years of age and parents of children aged between six months and four years are invited to participate in the “D-Day”, as well as health workers. Find out what the action will be like in Greater Recife.

The realization of “D-Day” was announced on Monday (25) by the government. Vaccination against both diseases began on April 4.

According to the State Department of Health (SES-PE), until the second, coverage was 16.8% for measles, including health workers, and 6% for influenza.

Among the public eligible to take the flu vaccine, 19.9% ​​of health workers and 12.2% of people aged 60 and over were covered.

The goal is to immunize, by June 3, the campaign’s closing date, at least 95% of the eligible groups for measles and 90% for the flu.

The current influenza or flu vaccine immunizes against three strains of influenza: H1N1, H3N2, including the Darwin strain and type B.

The vaccine formula is different from the one applied last year. Therefore, even those who were immunized at the end of 2021 need to take the new dose to ensure effective protection.

In the second stage, pregnant women, women who have had babies for less than 45 days, indigenous peoples, public and private school teachers, people with comorbidities and people with permanent disabilities will also be immunized against the flu.

Also in these eligible groups are truck drivers, urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers, port workers, professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces.

Also part of the groups are employees of the prison system, the population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people fulfilling socio-educational measures.

It is an acute viral infection that affects the respiratory system. It is highly transmissible worldwide, with a tendency to spread easily in seasonal epidemics.

Transmission occurs through secretions expelled from the respiratory tract of the infected person when talking, coughing and sneezing, or through hand contact.

Measles is an infectious disease transmitted through secretions from the respiratory tract, as droplets eliminated by sneezing or coughing.

Symptoms begin to manifest between ten and 12 days after infection and last between seven to ten days, and can lead to death.

In the capital of Pernambuco, more than 150 vaccine rooms will be open on Saturday for the flu and measles campaign.

There will also be two floating points in the city: Parque Dona Lindu, in Boa Viagem, in the South Zone, and Sítio Trindade, in Casa Amarela, in the North Zone.

The action takes place from 8 am to 5 pm. According to the prefecture, it is also possible to take the vaccine against Covid. The list of vaccination sites is on the internet.

Also according to the municipal administration, until this Friday (29), 35,389 people aged 60 and over (13.49%) and 21,366 health workers (22.43%) had been vaccinated against the flu.

Against measles, 17,171 doses were administered to health workers, which represents a vaccination coverage of 18.02% of this group, estimated by the Ministry of Health.

To speed up vaccination, the Recife Health Department recommends that users bring an identification document, the vaccination card and the SUS card (if they have the latter two).

Part of the target audience must also present documents that prove the need for immunization.

Professionals from public and private health networks, for example, must carry proof of work, such as badges or work papers.

In Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in Greater Recife, 105 rooms will be open on Saturday for the measles and flu vaccination campaign. People should go to Basic Health Units (UBS) and Family (USF) and polyclinics.

The action runs from 8 am to 4 pm. Another immunization point will be set up at the Mutirão Mais Jaboatão, at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Municipal School, in the neighborhood of Comportas, from 8 am to 12 pm.

To take the vaccines, residents of Jaboatão need to present an identity document with a photo and vaccination card.

In Paulista, in Greater Recife, immunization will take place in 47 health units and five polyclinics, from 9 am to 4 pm. It is necessary to present a vaccination card and SUS card or CPF

In Olinda, in the Metropolitan Region, the campaign will take place in 47 health posts and eight polyclinics, from 8 am to 5 pm.

In the city, until this Friday, had been applied, since April 4, 7,845 doses against the flu in people over 60 years and 2,736 in health professionals.

The municipality’s goal is to include 60,126 people over 60 years of age, 9,090 health professionals and 22,782 children.