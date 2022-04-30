Elderly man has been ‘forgotten’ for 199 days inside the HB de Rio Preto

For 199 days – which corresponds to six and a half months – the patient José dos Anjos, 79 years old, has been “abandoned” in bed in the Unified Health System (SUS) at the Hospital de Base de Rio Preto. The situation led the Public Ministry to file a lawsuit against the City Hall to ensure adequate care for the elderly in an institution, in addition to ensuring transport for hemodialysis three times a week at the hospital.

The judge of the 1st Court of Finance, Eduardo Garcia Albuquerque, on March 16, granted an injunction and accepted the requests presented by the prosecutor Sérgio Clementino. According to the decision, the municipality has five days to provide a place in an institution, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 1,000 – limited to R$ 20,000. The municipality has 30 days to contest the action after being notified.

“Given the seriousness of the facts demonstrated in the case file, in the sense that the permanence of the elderly in the Hospital where he is hospitalized is harmful to his health and that his family does not have financial conditions or affective bond with him, as well as that the elderly is unable to remain without specific care, I grant the provisional emergency injunction, determining that the municipality makes available a place in an appropriate institution for the elderly, providing their transport and shelter, within 5 days, under penalty of a fine in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, limited to the amount of R$ 20 thousand”, appears in the magistrate’s order.

In the action, Clementino claims that the elderly man has been hospitalized in the HB since September 18 of last year, due to an infection. According to the MP, Anjos performs hemodialysis procedure three times a week. He has two children with whom he has no affective bonds, one who lives in São Paulo and the other who lives in Rio Preto.

“It turns out that the elderly person is already able to be discharged from the hospital, but the daughter stated that she was not able to receive care due to insufficient financial, physical and affective conditions for the proper care, and the hospital was not successful in contacting the other child”, said the prosecutor in the lawsuit based on the social report prepared by Funfarme (Fundação Regional de Medicina de Rio Preto).

Faced with the situation, HB informed Clementino and asked for help to resolve the impasse. “The permanence of the current situation is harmful to the health of the elderly, as there are news that the hospital environment in the present situation is hostile and leads to repeated infections, because together with it there are several other patients in serious or similar conditions, that is, making his recovery increasingly lengthy, or in the worst case scenario, worsening and worsening the patient’s clinical condition due to exposure”, warned the prosecutor in the lawsuit.

The elderly are unable to perform the necessary care for their own health. And their permanence in HB, in a situation of “abandonment” is not possible. “The expectation is that the municipality complies with the court decision. It has to create a structure to receive the elderly or pay someone to provide the service,” said Clementino. “The quality of life at home is better compared to the hospital environment. A municipality like Rio Preto cannot claim that it is not in a position to comply with the court order”.

The Diário has tried to contact Anjos over the past two weeks, but HB says that the medical team, the board and the legal department have denied the request.

Hospital finds family

The Hospital de Base reported that it managed to locate one of José dos Anjos’ children in São Paulo this Friday, 29th. According to the HB, the family member appeared at the institution.

“HB will now ask the State Health Department to transfer the patient to a health institution in the city of São Paulo to proceed with the treatment appropriate to his clinical condition,” the hospital said in a statement.

The son of the elderly Sílvio José dos Santos, 51, said he intends to take his father to the Capital, where he lives. “I intend to take care of him,” said Sílvio.

The HB also said that he provides all the necessary care and treatment to the patient and, since the moment of his hospital discharge, he has kept in touch with the family. “Given the fact that a relative or guardian did not show up when the family was informed of the hospital discharge, HB sought a definitive solution from the municipality of Rio Preto, where the patient resides, through the City Hall, and the State Public Prosecutor’s Office. for the patient to restore his life,” he said in a statement.

The management also stated that, while the situation is not defined, “the Base Hospital, according to the culture and philosophy that guide the institution and its employees to welcome the population in the best possible way, keeps the patient in a ward room 198 days ago, completed this Friday, from the day of his hospital discharge.” (RL)

Municipality defends hospitalization by the State

Secretary Helena Marangoni sent document to prosecutor

The Attorney General’s Office of the Municipality alleged that Funfarme (Fundação Regional de Medicina de Rio Preto) refused to provide a medical and social report on patient José dos Anjos, 79 years old. The municipality argues that it is up to the state government to be responsible for the hospitalization of the elderly.

The defense of the Executive also stated that the Hospital Lar Nossa Senhora das Graças in the Providence of God, indicated to receive Angels, is managed by the State. The institution denied a vacancy request made by HB.

“It is the obligation of the family to take care of the same in an effective and efficient way and guarantee the fundamental rights inherent to the human person, transferring such obligation to the State only on a supplementary basis”, it appears in an excerpt from the defense of the Attorney’s Office.

In a note, the Health Department reported that for all judicial decisions, measures for compliance are immediately adopted, either with their own equipment or through contracting service, input and treatment. “As for certain and specific cases, we are, due to medical confidentiality, prevented from providing information”, the note says.