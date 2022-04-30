Elderly woman strangled in Juazeiro at an unfinished health post when she was lured to receive a basic food basket

After almost three weeks without the record of homicides in Juazeiro, the body of a woman with marks of violence was found this morning, constituting the fifth murder of February and the 36th of the year in the municipality.

After almost three weeks without the record of homicides in Juazeiro, the body of a woman with marks of violence was found this morning, constituting the fifth murder of February and the 36th of the year in the municipality. At around 10:30 am this Friday, the body of the elderly Lucimar Ferreira de Oliveira, 73, who resided on Avenida JPB de Menezes (Vila Alta) in Crato, was found at the abandoned construction site of a health post on Rua Alencar Peixoto. near the ring road (Socorro) in Juazeiro.

The same showed signs that she had been killed by asphyxiation, strangulation marks from a cloth wrapped around her neck and with her tongue out. It was already in an advanced state of decomposition and putrefaction. Lucimar’s relatives have reported her disappearance since April 27 through an OR made at the Crato Police Station. She had no mental problems, she came to Juazeiro as she used to do and, around here, a man would have attracted her by promising to donate a basic food basket.

She was the third woman murdered this year in Juazeiro and the ninth in the Cariri region. The last female person murdered here was Francisca Luiz de França, 57, on February 23 when she died at the HRC. She lived on Rua Francisco Monteiro (Triângulo), where she was shot at dawn on February 8 in a massacre in which four other people died. She was responsible for crimes of corruption of a minor, drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.