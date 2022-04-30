Father João Chagas receives pontifical appointment

Pope Francis has appointed Brazilian priest João Wilkes Rebouças Chagas as Head of Department of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life.

Vatican News

Pope Francis made a series of appointments this Saturday, among which there are two Portuguese speakers: Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, in addition to archivist and librarian of the Holy Roman Church, from now on he is also a member of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

The Dicastery with a Brazilian Accent

Another appointment concerns the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life: Brazilian Father João Wilkes Rebouças Chagas was appointed Head of Department in the same Dicastery. For years Father João was responsible for the Youth Sector, which monitors the entire scope of youth ministry, including the organization of WYDs, the World Youth Days. The feet. John commented on the appointment of Pope Francis:

“I believe that this appointment emphasizes above all the importance of youth ministry, of work with young people that the final document of the 2018 Synod – on young people, faith and vocational discernment – considers a pastoral priority of the time. , youth ministry, is an epochal pastoral priority for the Church. What does this appointment mean beyond that? I still need to talk better with those responsible and, on a daily basis, to understand. I also try to do with national youth ministry leaders from all over the world, it is this journey together, this synodal journey, of walking together to let Jesus place himself in our midst and it is He himself who gives himself to us as the meaning of our lives and of each new reality that is happening in our history. Then, he himself will be the meaning. And he himself will give the meaning to all this.”