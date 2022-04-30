First airport for flying cars opens in the United Kingdom – Época Negócios

+



First vertiport for flying cars opens in Coventry, UK (Photo: Reproduction/Air-One)

The technology that guarantees the functioning of the Flying carsor eVTOLs (acronym for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft), is advancing more and more – which makes other sectors also start investing in the trend. With this, the first “vertiports”.

The expression (in English, vertport) is based on the take-off model of these new aircraft. The first development of its kind opened this week in Coventry, UK. nicknamed Vertiport Air-Oneit is intended for cars and flying taxis and autonomous delivery drones, among other logistics operations, reports the News.Au portal.

According to Ricky Sandhu, founder of Urban-Air Port, the company that built the space, the opening represents an important step for urban aviation. “This is the beginning of a new era of transport, with no carbon emissions and no congestion within cities, which will make people healthier, happier and more connected,” he says in a statement.

The delivery of the vertiport took 15 months, from the project sketch to the opening. For Sandhu, the facility is setting the global standard as the first airport for eVTOLs. He says that there are more releases and models ahead, with the growth in demand.

There are already plans to install vertiports in London, the West Midlands (England) and Los Angeles (United States), as well as cities in Australia, South Korea, France, Germany and Scandinavia.

