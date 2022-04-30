Government includes monthly injectable contraceptives in the SUS list

The Ministry of Health has included monthly injectable contraceptives in the list of medicines offered by the Unified Health System (SUS). The ordinance was published in this thursday (28) at Official Diary of the Union.

The document provides for the availability of contraceptives medroxyprogesterone acetate and estradiol cypionate, algestone acetophenide and estradiol enanthate.



The incorporation of contraceptives was a recommendation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec).

According to the document, the technical areas There is a maximum period of 180 days to carry out the offer of contraceptives to women who seek SUS.

contraceptives

The SUS provides several contraceptive methods. Among them, the diaphragm and condoms, female and male.

In addition to hormonal options, there is also the so-called copper IUD, a T-shaped intrauterine device placed inside the uterus, which releases a small amount of copper to prevent sperm from fertilizing eggs.



The IUD is considered a long-acting contraceptive and can remain in the uterus for up to 10 years.

