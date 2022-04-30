Health post in the Boa Vista neighborhood can be named after the doctor Cezar Moreira – COTIDIANO





The Legislative Power of Marshal Cândido Rondon should vote next Monday (02) on Bill 15/2022, authored by Councilman Rafael Heinrich. The text aims to name the health post of the Boa Vista neighborhood as the Cezar Renato Moreira Health Unit.

“The article presented is motivated by the trajectory of action of this pediatrician in favor of the Rondonense community”, justifies the author of the article.

Born in São Gabriel (RS), Cezar Renato Saldanha Moreira was born on March 14, 1956, to Joel Lucas Moreira and Lourdes Saldanha Moreira. He was married to Rose Formanowicz Moreira, father of daughters Renata, Yasmin, Clara and Marciana, and grandfather of Aloísio Moreira Mota.

He studied Medicine at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, where he graduated in November 1980. He did his residency at Conceição Hospital, in Porto Alegre. Specialist in pediatrics, he started working in Paraná three years after graduation, when he registered with the Regional Council of Medicine of Paraná.

The doctor worked in several municipalities in the region between 1982 and 2019. In Marechal Cândido Rondon, he worked at Rondon, Pequeno Príncipe, Fumagali, Lar Belém and Dr. Cruzatti, in addition to the former Social Center, 24-hour Unit and UPA.

Cézar Moreira died in a traffic accident on November 18, 2019. At the time, he provided care to the Health Departments of Marechal Cândido Rondon and Pato Bragado, in addition to the Rondon Hospital, having a fundamental role in the beginning of deliveries at the Dr. Cruzatti, in our city.

With information from City Council



