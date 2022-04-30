“Highly contagious disease”, warns FMS president about measles

The president of the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS), Gilberto Albuquerque, warned parents about the importance of vaccination against measles. In the last two years, because of the pandemic, vaccination coverage for the disease has dropped in Teresina, which worries health authorities.

Currently, Teresina has a percentage of 45%, well below the percentage of 95%, considered ideal by FMS.

In Piauí, in 2022, two suspected cases of measles are being investigated by the State Department of Health.

“These last two years, due to the pandemic, a lot of information that people shouldn’t leave the house, kept people away from the vaccine rooms. Everyone started to think only about covid and these other diseases were in the background. , we need to recover this very quickly. These diseases spent these two years without vaccination coverage and are now expanding with full force”, warned the president of the FMS.

Gilberto Albuquerque also points out that measles, in more serious cases, can result in death or serious complications, especially in children.

“It is highly contagious, it can lead to death, it can leave sequelae. It is a disease that we have known how to avoid for many years. Vaccination is the safest way to do this”

Day D

This Saturday (30), FMS will hold a D-Day for vaccination in 30 Basic Health Units that will serve children from 6 months to 5 years of age, from 8 am to 5 pm, accompanied by the person responsible and identification document with photo, CPF or SUS card and vaccination card.

Nathanael Souza

[email protected]