Hospital Albert Sabin starts transferring children to Hospital da Mulher due to high demand – Ceará

Faced with the high demand of children with respiratory and gastrointestinal problems, the Albert Sabin Children’s Hospital (Hias), in Fortaleza, starts this Friday (29) the transfer of part of patients to the Women’s Hospital, a unit of the municipal health network.

The objective is to relieve the number of children treated in the main hospital of the state network for this public. With the new partnership, Hospital da Mulher made 60 inpatient ward beds available.

Added to the 60 extra beds already opened at Hias, aimed specifically at patients with respiratory syndromes, the number of support equipment reaches 120.

“Within the Contingency Plan, more professionals were also hired to meet the high demand and a plan was made to optimize the discharge of hospitalized patients, guaranteeing access to oral antibiotics through the Health posts, in order to safely release, beds for new patients”, detailed Hias.

The demand for care at the Hospital’s Pediatric Emergency Center, in Fortaleza, increased by 128% in March, compared to the same period in 2021.

Subtitle: Demand for the emergency more than doubled last month from the same period in 2021. Photograph: Fabiane de Paula/SVM

Last Monday (25), the State (Sesa) and Municipal Health Departments (SMS) announced the expansion of rear beds at Hospital Geral Dr. Waldemar de Alcântara (HGWA), at the Society for Assistance and Protection to Childhood in Fortaleza (Sopai) and at the Hospital da Criança in Fortaleza.

10% of the vaccination target

THE first step of immunization against influenza includes children from six months and below five years, elderly from 60 years and health workers. However, according to SMS, only 10% of the target this phase was reached until last Sunday (24).

Altogether, applied 66,890 doses in priority groups. For people who have not yet been vaccinated, it is possible to seek a health post until June 3rd.

Vaccines are available at all posts from the Capital, from 8 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday. The Paulo Marcelo and Messejana gas stations are open from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, as are the weekends and holidays.