How the Ukrainians stopped the Russian advance by flooding a village; see BEFORE and AFTER satellite images | Ukraine and Russia

A small village north of Kiev braved the advance of Russian troops. Residents abandoned their homes and opened the floodgates of a dam that flooded the region.

Satellite images show the village of Demydiv, located 46 km north of Kiev, before and after the intentional flooding.

The first record by the American company Maxar Technologies, which specializes in satellites, shows that on February 28, four days after the Russian invasion, the Demydiv area was still dry.

New images released by the company, on March 22, show that the village was “islanded” and roads and bridges in the region were submerged.

On March 19, records on social media showed several images of this small underwater village of about 2,400 inhabitants.

At the time, the deputy mayor of Kiev Oblast – as the entire region of the Ukrainian capital is called -, Konstantin Usov, even accused the Russians of breaking the dam.

“In the Kiev region, invaders destroyed a dam that protected villages from flooding,” Usov wrote on March 19 on his Telegram channel.

“As a result, the village of Demydiv and the shores of the Kiev Sea are almost completely underwater and several other locations are threatened.”

Russia denies targeting civilian infrastructure.

Despite the official Ukrainian speech accusing the Russians of the floods in northern Kiev, war analysts pointed out, as early as March, that the measure could be part of the defense strategy.

In a report, the Business Insider portal highlighted that the Demydiv flood could have been caused to block the advance of Russian troops advancing towards the capital Kiev.

“It is unclear what caused the floods, but this could be a strategic move by Ukraine,” the publication wrote on March 23.

Analysts interviewed by the American newspaper “The Washington Post” also agreed with the hypothesis of a war strategy, which they called “hydraulic warfare”, to stop the Russian advance.

A report this week in the American newspaper “The New York Times” confirmed the hypothesis raised by analysts just last month: the flood was caused by the Ukrainians themselves.

with reporters in locothe publication interviewed residents who return to their homes and try to recover what was lost under the water.

The feeling, say the reporters, is one of victory. By creating a quagmire along the way, the Ukrainians thwarted a Russian tank attack on Kiev, giving Ukraine more time to prepare defenses.

“We saved Kiev!” pensioner Antonina Kostuchenko told American journalists.