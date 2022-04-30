How to lower bad cholesterol? Tips to improve your lifestyle and health!

What will you know!

Continues after advertising







Garanhuns (PE), Thursday, April 28, 2022, by Wéverton Rodrigues – LDL (Low Density Lipoprotein), which can be translated as “low-density lipoprotein”, is the famous “bad cholesterol”. Generally stimulated by the high consumption of saturated and trans fats, for example, it can be associated with events such as heart attack and stroke. Want to learn some tips how to lower bad cholesterol See it now at Home and Recipes.

Making lifestyle changes is important for people of all ages. That’s because there are some habits that bring countless benefits to the body, providing not only a great quality of life, but also longevity to the body. Check out!





Continues after advertising









Read more: What is espinheira-santa for? See why to use the home remedy in the treatment of heartburn!

Importance of a healthy lifestyle!

Leading a sedentary lifestyle generally brings many harms to the body. So, according to Dr. Ana Luiza Lima published on 04/2022 on the website your healththere are a number of habits, eating or not, that help the body to control LDL levels.





Continues after advertising









Thus, she highlights, for example, the importance of exercising regularly. In addition, there are some food tips that contribute a lot to the quality of life. Let’s understand, therefore, what they are!

How to lower bad cholesterol?

Foods rich in phytosterols and phytostanols

In addition to the physical exercises already mentioned, there are eating habits that condition the body in a better way towards longevity. A good example of this are foods rich in phytosterols and phytostanols.

Vegetable oils, nuts and legumes, for example, are foods that help reduce bad cholesterol levels in the body, preventing cardiovascular disease.

fibers

In addition, the intake of foods rich in soluble fiber are also linked to a decrease in these rates. So foods like apples, pears, bananas, green beans, green beans or spinach, oat bran, barley and pulses are good examples to include in your diet right now.

Thus, you will be stimulating the elimination of cholesterol through bile acids. Fibers also have the characteristic of producing fatty acids that act against the formation of cholesterol in the liver.

probiotic foods

I’m sure you’ve heard of probiotics. These live microorganisms are present in foods such as yogurts and help to increase immunity, in addition to improving intestinal functioning. Its consumption is also associated with the reduction of bad cholesterol.

green teas

Capable of promoting antioxidant effects in the body, green teas are also a great option for foods that help regulate bad cholesterol levels. In this sense, daily consumption of the drink is recommended for better effects.

eggplant juice

Finally, we will also highlight a great option for a homemade tip to lower cholesterol: eggplant juice. Because it has antioxidant substances, such as nasunin and anthocyanins. It helps directly in combating the increase in these rates in the body.

Read more: What is lemon balm tea for? See why taking this natural tranquilizer will be especially beneficial for women!