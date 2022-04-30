How was the sinking of the Belgrano, the deadly attack on the Argentine ship that changed the course of the Falklands/Malvinas war

Alberto Deluchi was aboard the Argentine cruiser ARA General Belgrano when the ship was attacked by the British submarine Conqueror.

And he says he survived thanks to chance.

A few moments before the first torpedo hit the ship, he had left the mess hall, which was eventually destroyed, killing dozens of men.

“If I stayed talking for half a minute longer, I probably wouldn’t be here,” Deluchi tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

It was 4 pm on May 2, 1982. Only a month had passed since the Argentine military landed in the Falklands or Falklands to claim their sovereignty, an action that triggered a bloody war with the United Kingdom.

323 Argentines died in the attack on Belgrano, almost half of the 649 casualties the South American country suffered in the war, in which 255 British soldiers and three islanders also lost their lives.

It was a crucial moment in the conflict. And also one of the most controversial.

40 years later, the BBC tells you how the decisive attack was, what its consequences were and the human drama that the episode unleashed.

A ship with history:

the ARA General Belgrano

The last mission of ARA General Belgrano set sail from the Puerto Belgrano naval base towards Ilha dos Estados, in the South Atlantic, on April 16, 1982. It had 1,093 crew on board, including officers, subordinates and young people who were performing their mandatory military service.

Built by the US in 1938, it was sold to the Argentine Navy in 1951, after surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor, in which it participated under the name USS Phoenix.

It was a ship with high firepower. It had five turrets with three 152 mm guns/47 caliber each, eight 127 mm guns on the sides and anti-aircraft artillery.

But it lacked sonar to detect underwater objects.

Its protection was in charge of two destroyers (destroyers), the ARA Piedrabuena and the ARA Bouchard, which had this technology.

A British nuclear submarine:

the HMS Conqueror

The HMS Conqueror was a British Royal Navy nuclear submarine that sailed from the Faslane naval base in Scotland, heading for the South Atlantic on April 3, 1982, the day after the Argentine landing in the Falklands or Falklands Islands.

It had entered service in 1971, and its propulsion by means of a nuclear reactor allowed it to make longer voyages in the depths of the ocean than conventional submarines.

However, it had no nuclear weapons — it had six tubes to launch torpedoes of two types: Mark 8 and Mark 24, also known as “Tigerfish”.

On 12 April 1982, ten days after the start of the war, the United Kingdom drew up a 200 nautical mile maritime exclusion zone around the islands. And at the end of that month, he turned it into a total exclusion zone, indicating that he could open fire on any hostile ship or plane that crossed the outlined boundary.

There is consensus that Belgrano was attacked outside this zone.

However, the UK claims that on 23 April it warned Argentina that it would react to any ship that appeared to be a threat to British forces in the South Atlantic (which would not include specific limits).

The following maps recreate what happened from the moment the Belgrano was intercepted by the British submarine, based on the testimonies of former crew members of each of the vessels. Belgrano is identified with the color yellow and the Conqueror with green color.