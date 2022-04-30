In a new decree, Mayor Deiro declares the closure of the Public Health Emergency resulting from covid-19 in Patrocínio

On the afternoon of this Friday, 29/04, the Municipal Mayor of Patrocínio Deiro Marra decreed the closure of the Public Health Emergency resulting from covid-19.

The mayor used his legal attributions conferred on him by article 71, item VI of the Municipal Organic Law and the provisions of article 30, item I, of the Constitution of the Republic, as well as under the terms of Federal Law No. 13.979, of February 6, 2020 , and considered Ordinance No. GM/MS No. 913 of April 22, 2022, according to which the Federal Government decreed the closure of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (ESPIN) as a result of human infection with the new Corona Virus.

The mayor, to declare the closure, considered the mass vaccination that took place in Patrocínio with doses made available to 100% of the population (target audience), including a booster dose and the gradual return of face-to-face activities and also the absence of hospitalizations due to human infection by the Covid-19.

The mayor also published that the population is not obliged to use the use of a protective mask in all environments, whether open or closed, as well as any restriction of occupation and distance in public or private places such as churches, schools, gyms, clubs, bars, etc. restaurants, beauty salons, party rooms and the like.

The decree enters into force this Sunday, May 1, 2022, and repeals decree nº 4.057 of April 18, 2022 as well as all standards and measures related to the pandemic.