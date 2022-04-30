In a note, city hall counters woman who photographed fly in lunch box and made complaints against Vilhena Regional Hospital

“Mother had the baby under normal conditions and was discharged, but stayed in the unit to accompany the newborn”

In a note sent to FOLHA DO SUL ON LINE, the Communication Department of the Vilhena City Hall refutes the complaints made by a pregnant woman who, after giving birth to a baby at the Regional Hospital, made a series of criticisms and accusations against the health unit.

Interviewed by the website along with her sister, the patient reported the sequence of disorders she faced to have the child through cesarean section. In addition to denouncing the rude care of a doctor, the woman also photographed a fly in the lunch box served to her.

READ BELOW, in full, the note sent by the city hall, in which all the sisters’ complaints are rebutted:

Unlike what was stated in the article, the mother was not infected in the operating room, the baby was not diagnosed with umbilical infection and there are nurses to collect blood and provide care normally to the mothers.

The Vilhena Regional Hospital (HRV) explains that the mother already had an infection with the Streptococcus Group B bacteria before giving birth, as confirmed by an examination on March 4th. The bacterium is a common organism that inhabits the gastrointestinal tract and vaginal flora of up to 30% of pregnant women. Harmless in some cases, the microorganism becomes aggressive for newborns at the time of delivery (especially for premature babies).

Even so, the mother had the baby in normal conditions and was discharged, but stayed in the unit to accompany the newborn, who had a neonatal infection, which could even be associated with bacteria already present in the mother, who was informed of the risk of this happening. through the term of responsibility that he signed opting for cesarean section.

While the baby was recovering, the mother presented suture dehiscence, a condition that affects about 20% of mothers who undergo cesarean sections. This opening of some stitches at the surgical site caused fluid to leak from the wound, however, these did not have a foul odor and the patient did not have a fever, which indicates the absence of infection in the surgical wound.

Due to the inflammatory reaction that increases the presence of blood and pressure at the site, the mother had pain and was treated, medicated, evaluated twice, received dressings and evaluated the wound by doctors. The director of the hospital, who is an obstetric nurse on the municipal staff, was at the bedside, personally dressed the mother, gave guidance, recommended and arranged for an additional consultation at the obstetric center. The direction highlights that there was no negligence on the part of the hospital, as the patient was well attended and had the necessary assistance.

The main cause of spontaneous suture dehiscence is non-compliance, during the postoperative period, with the instructions given by the doctor, especially when the patient increases the pressure on the site by exerting too much physical effort, but it also happens for different reasons and more frequently. in overweight patients, previous infection, as well as other factors such as pre-existing conditions (diabetes, kidney disease, and hypertension), weak muscle in the wound area, high-dose or long-term use of corticosteroids, severe vitamin C deficiency and poor nutrition, among others.

The HRV also reinforces that there are indeed nurses to collect blood from the baby and that there is no infection in the babies or mothers because of the hospital environment, because if that were the case, this condition would take a few days to become evident, and it would not happen immediately. , a few hours after delivery. The infections recorded in the obstetrics operating room are due to clinical conditions prior to delivery, as is the case of the mother and newborn, which are the subject of this note, and are not higher than expected in the medical literature.

Regarding food, if there is any intercurrence in the offer of food, just request the exchange of the lunch box, which happens immediately, in the very act of delivery, since there are hundreds of meals offered at the same time.