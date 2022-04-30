In Ethiopia, 373 Arrested for Violence Against Muslims | World

In Ethiopia, 373 people suspected of participating in acts of violence against Muslims that took place on Tuesday (26).

At least 20 people died in the attacks in the city of Gondar. The head of the Department of Peace and Security for the Amhara region, Desalegn Tassew, did not give an accurate account of the number of casualties.

“We hold the security forces and leaders who have not assumed their responsibilities to justice before the courts,” he said, without giving further details.

According to the Muslim Affairs Council of the Amhara region, the deaths occurred during the funeral of a Muslim leader in the town of Gondar. These acts were described as a “massacre committed against Muslims by Christian extremists”.

Orthodox Christians and Muslims claim the cemetery where the burial took place.

“Despite incessant efforts to take possession of the Cheij Elias cemetery, the site has always been a Muslim cemetery,” the council said in a statement.

The cemetery is on the boundary between a mosque and an Orthodox church, which angered some Christians.

The Amhara region is mostly Orthodox Christian, the most important religion in Ethiopia (43% of the population). Muslims make up 30% of the population.