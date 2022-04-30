In Israel, American family tries to board plane with unexploded bomb, and airport panics | World

A family of Americans visited Israel and decided to take home a souvenir from the country: an unexploded bomb that was found in the Golan Heights region. They went to Ben Gurion airport on Thursday (28), near the city of Tel Aviv, and tried to board with the artifact.

When security agents saw that there was a bomb in the suitcase, they triggered the threat alert at the airport. People in the room screamed and ran to protect themselves from the threat. At least one was injured on a conveyor belt.

The family was interrogated and later released.

How important are the Golan Heights?

The airport resumed normal operation shortly thereafter.

The Golan Heights region belonged to Syria until 1967, when there was a war between the two countries. In 1981, Israel annexed the lands.

There is plenty of unexploded ordnance in the Golan Heights, but the region has tourist attractions such as hiking trails, wineries and, during a short season, a ski resort.

In December, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced plans to increase the presence of Israeli settlements there.

The United States came to recognize the area as Israeli during the administration of President Donald Trump.

Israel says it needs the region for security reasons – from there it is possible to see the territory of Syria and Lebanon.