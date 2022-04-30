India and Pakistan face heat wave of nearly 50°C

India and Pakistan face heat wave of almost 50°C. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Two South Asian countries are facing searing temperatures: in India and Pakistan, the thermometer has reached almost 50°C. The climatic event could impact at least 1 billion people, and authorities are already organizing to warn the population. Schools have been closed and children complain of symptoms related to high temperatures, such as vomiting and cramps. The information is from UOL.

“India and Pakistan are facing what has been a record heat wave. It started in early April and continues to leave people gasping in whatever shade they find,” Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said in a statement. .

The temperature in New Delhi approached 48 degrees Celsius on Thursday (28). The heat wave is forecast to affect India for 5 days and the east by the weekend, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. One of the measures to save energy in parts of the country was the closing of factories. Other places are already experiencing water shortages.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen this much heat in April,” said Dara Singh, 65, who runs a small shop in New Delhi.

Rehman called on the federal and provincial governments to take action on the heat wave. In Pakistan, the temperature reached a maximum of 47°C in parts of the country.

Another direct impact occurs on the glaciers of the Himalayan, Hindu Kush and Karkoram ranges. Of the lakes created by melting, at least 30 of them are at risk of flooding. Thus, another 7 million people are vulnerable in these places