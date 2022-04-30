Influenza campaign advances to more groups

Jenni Smith 11 hours ago Health Comments Off on Influenza campaign advances to more groups 7 Views

The National Influenza Vaccination Campaign advances in Passo Fundo. As of Monday, May 2, 17 groups considered priority by the Ministry of Health will be vaccinated.

groups

– Seniors aged 60 years and over
– Health workers
– Children from 6 months to 5 years old
– Pregnant women
– puerperal women
– Indian people
– Education workers
– People with comorbidities
– People with permanent disabilities
– Truck drivers
– Collective Road Transport Workers for Urban and Long Distance Passengers
– Port Workers
– Security and Rescue Forces
– Armed forces
– Employees of the Deprivation of Liberty System
– People deprived of liberty
– Adolescents and young people in socio-educational measures

Vaccination sites

– Specialty Outpatient Clinic
– Equestrian Pier
– Boqueirão Pier
– Vila Luiza Pier
– ESF Adriana Lírio
– FHS San Jose
– ESF Sao Luiz Gonzaga
– ESF Adolfo Groth
– ESF Donaria / Santa Marta
– FHS Mattos
– ESF Nene Graeff
– FHS Jerome Coelho
– ESF Planaltina
– ESF São Cristóvão
– ESF Valinhos
– ESF Ricci
– ESF Zachia
– ESF Adirbal Corralo
– ESF Jaboticabal
– ESF Caic Edu Azambuja
– UBS Parque Farroupilha
– UBS Ivo Ferreira
– UBS Jardim America
– UBS Vila Nova / Santa Maria

UBS, ESF and Outpatient Clinics are open from 8 am to 11:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm. The Piers, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Health workers can also be vaccinated at the Vaccination Center, which is located at Rua Uruguai, 667, Centro, from 8 am to 5:30 pm.

comorbidities

Chronic respiratory disease:
– Asthma using inhaled or systemic corticosteroids (Moderate or Severe);
– Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD);
– Bronchiectasis;
– Cystic fibrosis;
– Interstitial lung diseases;
– Bronchopulmonary dysplasia;
– Pulmonary arterial hypertension;
– Children with chronic lung disease of prematurity.

– Chronic heart disease:
– Congenital heart disease;
– Systemic arterial hypertension with comorbidity;
– Ischemic heart disease;
– Cardiac insufficiency.

Chronic kidney disease:
– Kidney disease in stages 3,4 and 5;
– Nephrotic syndrome;
– Patient on dialysis.

Chronic liver disease:
– Biliary atresia;
– Chronic hepatitis;
– Cirrhosis.

Chronic neurological disease:
– Conditions in which respiratory function may be compromised by neurological disease;
– Consider the individual clinical needs of patients, including stroke, individuals with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and similar conditions;
– Hereditary and degenerative diseases of the nervous or muscular system;
– Severe neurological impairment.

Diabetes:
– Diabetes Mellitus type I and type II on medication.

Immunosuppression:
– Congenital or acquired immunodeficiency;
– Immunosuppression due to diseases or medications;

Obesity:
– Grade III obesity.

Transplanted:
– Organs;
– Bone marrow.

Trisomy carriers:
– Down Syndrome, Klinefelter Syndrome, Warkany Syndrome, among other trisomies.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Infectologist David Uip has re-infection with covid-19

posted on 04/30/2022 12:32 (credit: Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil) Infectologist David Uip, former coordinator of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved