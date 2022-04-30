James Webb completes alignment and shows images of the Magellanic Cloud

Beat the drums: four months after its launch, the James Webb Space Telescope’s alignment is finally complete. Now, NASA’s tool will be able to capture perfectly sharp images, which will help scientists get details about the early days of the universe.

To showcase James Webb’s work, the instrument captured images of a portion of the Large Magellanic Cloud – a dwarf satellite galaxy orbiting the Milky Way. Check out:

Each photo was taken from a telescope instrument. They are NIRCam, NIRISS and MIRI. There is also NIRSpec, a spectrograph used for calibrations and target acquisitions. All cameras capture infrared radiation, being able to see objects that would not be identified by the Hubble telescope.

NIRCam, for example, had already been calibrated in the last month. At the time, James Webb obtained images of the star 2MASS J17554042+6551277, also capturing some galaxies in the background. look here.

The results are exceeding NASA’s expectations. According to the space agency, the details shown in the images are the sharpest possibleconsidering the size of the telescope.

With the alignment complete, the James Webb is expected to begin its scientific operations in July. On that date, the first photos related to the mission must also be sent to scientists. The researchers believe that, with the telescope, they will obtain information about the formation of stars, galaxies and the very origin of the universe.