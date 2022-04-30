Know which foods damage cartilage – GQ

+



Inflammatory foods can damage cartilage, bones and tendons (Photo: Getty Images/EyeEm)

Biscuits, fried foods and also alcoholic beverages. What do they have in common? Are inflammatory foods, which have excess sugar in their composition, and can harm our cartilage. “They influence a greater appearance of inflammation, which can worsen pain, arthritis and arthrosis”, says orthopedist David Gusmão.

In addition to causing damage to our cartilage and joints, these foods also “increase the presence of free radicals, responsible for the premature aging of our organism”, completes the specialist.

In this sense, have you ever heard of bone broth? The Doctor. recommends this recipe as a good supplement to repair and protect our cartilage. “This recipe is extremely rich in collagen and mineral salts. It works as a support for all our connective tissues: skin, hair, nails, tendons, joints, etc. It provides the nutritive elements for the body to repair and protect these tissues”, explains the orthopedist.

In addition to this recipe, below, the pharmaceutical Claudia Coral indicates antioxidant supplements and also with collagen, among others to improve these parts of our body.

Check out the full chat below:

GQ Brasil: What are inflammatory foods?

Dr. David Gusmao: Foods considered inflammatory are those that have excess sugar, especially ultra-processed foods such as cookies, fried foods, sausages and soft drinks, as well as alcoholic beverages, wheat flour and industrial oils that are processed before they reach the home kitchen.

GQ Brasil: What do they do with our cartilage?

Dr. David Gusmao: They precisely influence a greater appearance of inflammation in cartilage and joints, which can worsen pain, arthritis and osteoarthritis. They also increase the inflammatory cytokines throughout our body which harms our general health and also increases the presence of free radicals, responsible for the premature aging of our body.

GQ Brasil: What are the most suitable foods that go into this direction? Why?

Dr. David Gusmao: The ideal is to maintain a balanced diet and the regular practice of physical exercises. But we also have anti-inflammatory foods that can help to deflate the body and those rich in omega-3.

They are: ginger, turmeric, garlic, pepper, passion fruit, pomegranate, red fruits, green tea, olive oil, linseed, chia and cold water fish and seafood. Strawberry, raspberry and blackberries are also sources of phytochemicals known as anthocyanins, which give it its color, are anti-inflammatory and provide a protective effect on cartilage.

GQ Brasil: Is there any specific form of consumption of these foods (juices, fresh, etc)?

Dr. David Gusmao: The ideal is to consume them in their most natural form or in teas and juices that will preserve their properties. One tip is to make a homemade supplement for cartilage, bones and tendons, a classic recipe: bone broth.

Always try to use quality bones to make your broth, animals that were raised organically and grazing free are ideal. The broth, when cooling, should have a gelatine consistency, if this does not occur, it was due to the use of too much water or for a short time of cooking. It can be kept in the fridge for five days and in the freezer for six months. Preferably by bones with the joint part, such as the shoulder and the shank of cattle and pork. In the case of the chicken, the feet and neck are the best parts, but the whole carcass can be used. As for fish, the head is especially good.

Bone Broth Recipe

Ingredients:

– Bones between 500g and 1kg – the ideal is to fill the pan practically to the lid.

– 1 onion

– 4 garlic cloves

– 2 carrots

– 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, preferably unfiltered and raw

– 1 tablespoon of sea salt (or to taste)

– 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper (or to taste)

– Herbs and spices to taste

Step by step:

1. Brown the bones in the pan. The ideal are large and thick iron pans, ideally Le Crouset type (enameled iron). Normal or electric pressure cookers can also be used, as they greatly reduce the cooking time.

2. Add cold water to cover the bones.

3. Add the apple cider vinegar and let it rest for 30 minutes.

4. Add the coarsely chopped vegetables and dry seasonings

5. Boil and then keep on low heat. It will form a supernatant foam, you can remove it to have a more translucent and flavorful broth.

6. With 30 minutes to go, add the garlic and other fresh spices.

7. Remove from heat and let cool and then strain, keeping the fat or removing it.

Cooking time in common pans:

Cattle and pig: 24 – 48 hours

Birds: 8 – 24 hours

Fish: 8 hours

Pressure cooker time can reduce 1/3 to 1/4 of normal cooker time

GQ Brasil: Can supplementation help alleviate inflammation caused by food?

Claudia Coral: The use of antioxidant supplements can help minimize inflammation caused by food, as they fight free radicals generated by the consumption of inflammatory foods, in addition to decreasing the release of inflammatory substances, controlling inflammation.

An example of a supplement indicated for this is Dimpless, an active obtained from Cantaloupe melon that is rich in antioxidants that not only replaces these compounds, but also stimulates the body to produce them, enhancing the body’s response in the fight against free radicals.

GQ Brasil: And for cartilage, how can supplementation be effective? What is best in these cases?

Claudia Coral: When it comes to cartilage, in addition to supplementing with hydrolyzed collagen, glucosamine, and chondroitin, in general, there are two very effective ways to improve inflammation and pain:

Use of undenatured type II collagen, such as Collavant N2: this is the intact collagen molecule, which is not absorbed in the intestine due to its large size. In fact, it works through its interaction with the intestinal immune system. This interaction results in decreased destruction of joint collagen, which naturally reduces joint inflammation and pain.

Use of hyaluronic acid, such as Mobilee: in addition to providing volume to the skin, hyaluronic acid acts as a natural lubricant, decreasing friction between the ends of bones, which also decreases inflammation and pain.