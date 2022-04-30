Lavrov says feeling is that NATO ‘is at war with Russia’ – News









Russia does not consider itself at war with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in Ukraine, but the Alliance appears to be, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday to Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya.

“We do not consider that we are in a state of war with NATO. Unfortunately, there is a feeling that NATO believes it is at war with Russia,” Lavrov said, according to an interview reproduced by local news agencies.

Lavrov considered that such a confrontation would be a step that would increase the risk of a nuclear war.

The minister lashed out at many Western leaders, including those in the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Poland, as well as EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell, for wanting Russia to lose the war.











“They openly say that [o presidente russo Vladimir] Putin must lose, that Russia must be defeated. When someone uses that terminology, I think they think they are at war with those they want to defeat,” he said.

In this sense, he warned that any supply of weapons on Ukrainian territory is a “legitimate target” of the Russian army, since the weapons are delivered “to a regime that makes war against its people”.

Lavrov denied that Moscow was flirting with the nuclear threat when, he himself warned in a recent interview, that such an option “is serious, is real”.

The Russian chancellor said that since former US President Donald Trump took office in 2017, the Kremlin has asked him to support the Reagan-Gorbachev thesis that “a nuclear war cannot have winners and therefore must never be won.” locked”.

He also accused Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky of provoking the problem by claiming Kiev was wrong to give up its nuclear arsenal after the fall of the former Soviet Union in 1991, to which Poland later added that it is willing to receive nuclear weapons. Americans in its territory.

“We have never played with such dangerous concepts. Never. We must all join in the declaration that nuclear war is inadmissible made by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council,” he added.

The Russian Chancellor considered that the West is unreliable when it comes to strategic matters, from the economy to the technology sphere, which is why Russia will try to be “self-sufficient”.

On the “special military operation” in Ukraine, Lavrov stressed that Russia’s objective is to protect the Russian-speaking inhabitants of the east of the country and ensure that there is “no threat” from Ukrainian territory to this population and to Russia.

“That’s all. The operation will only end when these objectives are achieved,” he emphasized, denying that Moscow employs Syrian mercenaries in the neighboring country.











On negotiations with Ukraine, he said that Russia is not opposed to Kiev receiving security guarantees, but these should not concern either Donbass or the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Furthermore, he warned that Moldova’s security will not increase with NATO membership.

The Russian army has recognized that the objective of its current military intervention in Ukraine is not simply to “liberate” Donbass, but to open a land corridor with Crimea and gain access to the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria, with a Russian-speaking majority.

These goals would force Russia to take control of nearly all of eastern and southern Ukraine, leaving the country landlocked.





