Learn here how to plant lychee by the seed and also see its health benefits

Salvador, April 29, 2022, written by Gabriela Soares – Agro Notícias presents to you how plant lychee by the pit. That way, you save a lot of money and learn the benefits of lychee for your health. Don’t forget to share this article with your friends and family. That way, everyone can eat healthier, organically.

According to Wikipedia, lychees are externally similar to strawberries, as they form clusters. In addition, they have a rough, reddish rind that is easy to detach. The pulp is gelatinous, translucent and juicy, reminiscent of the pitomba flavor, and does not adhere to the pit. Learn here how plant lychee by the pitsave your money and also benefit from fruit consumption.

How to plant lychee by the seed

To plant the lychee, check if the weather is humid, like between January and March. Then prepare the pot that will receive your plant. It should be at least 40 liters to have enough space for your lychee to grow. Also, create a drainage layer at the bottom of your pot by drilling small holes and placing a layer of gravel in it. Then add a generous layer of compost and soil to the pot.

Lychee is a species that needs to be planted in a soil rich in organic matter, drained and deep. Place the pot in a location that receives direct sunlight, at least 4 hours of uninterrupted sunlight. Water constantly, this soil should not be dry at all. Okay, now that you know how to plant lychee, it remains to learn the benefits that this fruit can bring to you and your health.

lychee benefits

Lychee is very rich in minerals and phenolic compounds. This makes this fruit have antioxidant properties that help fight obesity and diabetes, as well as protect against heart and cardiovascular diseases. Unfortunately, lychee also has some contraindications, especially when consumed in excess. Tea made from the skin of this fruit can give you a bad stomach ache and even cause diarrhea.

For people with low blood sugar, consumption of this food is not recommended, as it helps to lower sugar levels. Those who already have these low levels would be greatly harmed by an even greater drop in blood sugar. If you do not meet these cases, consume lychee in its natural form, canned, or in teas and juices. Now that you’ve seen a way to plant lychee by the pitits benefits and even its contraindications, share this knowledge.

