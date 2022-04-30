man ‘reverses’ Parkinson’s after receiving mini brain implant

In a video of less than a minute, you can see the amazing progress of patient Tony Howells who, in November 2020, was the first study volunteer created to test a new device for deep brain stimulation (DBS) against Parkinson’s. The device implanted in the Englishman’s brain was able to reverse dystonia, the involuntary muscle contraction that causes the tremors and stiffness of movement characteristic of neurodegenerative disease.

“To say I’m happy to have DBS is an understatement, this is a great way to give someone life back,” Howells said in a statement distributed by Southmead Hospital in Bristol, which conducts the study in the UK.

The technique, which uses gentle electrical stimuli in deep areas of the brain, is already old and is approved in several countries around the world, including Brazil. The advantage of the device installed at Howells is its size – it is one third the size of conventional devices. This allows the patient to have more comfort in everyday life and the surgery for placement inside the brain is easier.

Electrical impulses try to provide stimuli similar to dopamine – a neurotransmitter related to several important functions in the body, including the control of movement.

See images provided by Southmead Hospital, which conducts the study:

Disease affects 1% of the elderly

Among the few certainties about Parkinson’s are that it is related to aging and the drop in dopamine in the body. However, there are no explanations about the causes of the disease and, therefore, it is still impossible to prevent its occurrence or cure it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimate is that the disease affects 1% of the world population over 65 years of age.

