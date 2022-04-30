May’s Prime Gaming will have Dead Space 2 and more games for free

Amazon has announced the benefits that Amazon Prime subscribers will have in the Prime Gaming package in the month of May. Users will be able to redeem six games for free, including the survival horror dead space 2 it’s the point and click The Curse of Monkey Island.

In addition, Amazon will also offer additional content in Lost Ark, Lords Mobile, Brawlhalla, destiny 2, FIFA 22, Grand Theft Auto Online and more. Next, check out all the news.

May’s Prime Gaming Free Games

6. Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King

With the King gone, the old world begins to fall apart. Reinforce reality in this dark action RPG, traversing an innovative open-world platformer.

5. Cat Quest

Sharpen your claws in this award-winning and cute action RPG, perfect for all players, and with a sensational combat system and magic.

4. Soft Mail + ‘Xpress Deliveries

Dig tunnels through Carrotland as Molty, the fastest delivery mole there is, and join her on a quest to save her magical world through new friendships, collectibles, puzzles and more.

3. Out of Line

Play as San, who sets out on a quest to escape the Factory that was once his home, in this hand-drawn 2D adventure game filled with intriguing puzzles.

2. The Curse of Monkey Island

Guybrush Threepwood is back with his blunt sword and sharp cunning against the terrifying demon pirate in the third installment in LucasArts’ Monkey Island series.

1. Dead Space 2

Return as Isaac Clark to explore The Sprawl and its zero-gravity environments, working to uncover the truth behind Unitology’s role in the Necromorph epidemic.

Additional game content

This month, Prime members will be able to redeem in-game rewards such as coins, skins and other cosmetic items for Apex Legends, VALORANT, Call of Duty, FIFA 22 and more. As usual, players from GTA Online (Grand Theft Auto V) can win $400,000 in-game. Offers are released gradually, so it’s good to follow the official Prime Gaming page here.

Prime Gaming is one of the benefits of Amazon Prime, a subscription service that costs BRL 9.90 per month. If you opt for the annual subscription, the price is R$89 — a 25% discount for this type of payment, equivalent to R$7.41 per month.