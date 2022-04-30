Meet the Brusquense family that will travel the world for the second time

Known for their first trip around the world, Jocemar Pasa Tomasi, his wife Adriana and their children Júlia and Miguel, leave this Friday, 29, for their second trip around the world. It will be 2 years living inside a van specially adapted to house the family.

The “Family around the World” project has already experienced many adventures on its first trip, when they visited 65 countries on four continents, with an adapted car at home. The Papa-Leguas, which is the van used by the family, was completely redesigned to face this new challenge of the second round the world.

Asked what the next steps will be, Jocemar summarizes what will happen in this next adventure.

“Our route will start in Brazil, heading to the extreme north of the world, in Nordic countries such as Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Greenland Islands, Iceland and Svalbard. Afterwards, we will go to Africa, Asia and Oceania and, later. we will ship the car to the west of the USA. Then we will go up to Alaska again and then we will go down to the southernmost point in the world, Tierra del Fuego, interspersing with some islands in the Caribbean (part of which will be done by sailboat). The final milestone of this expedition will be the coveted Antarctic continent, starting the final journey to Brazil”, he comments.

Follow-up

As on the last trip, people and fans of this type of adventure will be able to follow the “Família pelo Mundo” project through social networks.

“We invite people to board and travel with us through our networks. We believe that life is too short. So plan, take action and live your dreams”, concludes Tomasi.

