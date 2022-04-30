Menopause can cause endless hunger; learn how to deal – 04/29/2022

The script is almost always the same. Just an hour after lunch and I’m already hungry. Late afternoon is approaching, and a desire for sweets takes over my being. It’s almost uncontrollable. At mealtimes, hunger seems to come at twice what it used to be. If you’re between 45 and 50 and you’re going through it, welcome to “menopause hunger”. I took a poll on Instagram (follow me there too @silviaruiz_ageless) and 90% responded that they are also feeling like a hungry teenager.

This increase in appetite is real in women at this stage. A voracious appetite, added to the desire to eat sweets and calorie foods, is mainly caused by the hormonal changes of this phase.

“As the ovaries go into failure, the adrenal becomes the great ally of the female vital force. And this gland does it in a less balanced way than the ovaries. woman to follow. And what do we need for that? Fuel. Then the body asks: ‘give me a powerful gasoline’. This message comes in the form of hunger”, says endocrinologist Vânia Assaly, specialist in lifestyle medicine life.

One of the great roles of hormones is precisely play a role in regulating the body’s adaptive response to stress. According to the doctor, the adrenal does it in a more “quarrelsome” way, it brings less relaxation to women. The greater the stress, the more cortisol increases, which, guess what: increases hunger.

In addition, in the climacteric (which can start up to ten years before menstruation stops for good), hormonal changes also affect our neurotransmitters and with that bring symptoms such as insomnia, heat that interferes with adequate rest, mood instability and often falls. in libido. And all this results in a life with less pleasure, with a serotonin deficit. What our brain does to compensate is to look for a reward in pleasurable foods (sweets, fatty and calorie foods). That’s why hunger after 6 pm is so common, eating for indulgence.

We are not here talking about chasing thinness, avoiding hunger for fear of not having that unattainable body of beauty standards. What we want at this stage is to maintain a balanced weight, which helps us to age with mobility and health. An uncontrolled hunger is not a great ally in this objective, is it? But what to do, since the hormonal change is going to happen anyway? “We can ‘temper’ these neurotransmitters and use some strategies that bring more satiety and pleasure”, says the doctor.

no deprivations

It is normal for us to end up gaining a little more fat at this stage, even because of the increase in appetite. And many end up going on restrictive diets in an attempt to turn the tide. But this can result in an even greater increase in hunger (the body asking for pleasure, remember?). So you have to bring pleasure to food. Look for balance, don’t go overboard, but no one will get fat by eating a few squares of chocolate at the end of the day (by the way, the bitter, 85% cocoa, helps a lot to take away that sweet tooth. Believe me, I learned to like it!) . “No living on lettuce!” says Vânia.

Abuse of fiber and vegetables

In addition to bringing important micronutrients, they make you feel fuller for longer and benefit our gut microbiota, the good bacteria that also help maintain a healthy weight. Think that always two thirds of your plate should be foods like broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, cabbage, for example.

Increase your protein consumption

To find the right amount for you, the ideal is to consult a nutritionist. But, as a general rule, every meal should have a small amount of lean meats, chicken, eggs or fish and low-fat cheeses (to a lesser extent). In addition to helping to create lean mass, proteins are slower to digest and give you more satiety.

Have a “comfortable” snack at the end of the day

Comfort food can help bring the relaxation we need at the end of the day. Vânia recommends avoiding coffee in the afternoon and eating a snack that has tryptophan, amino acid used by the brain to produce serotonin. “A warm banana with cinnamon is an excellent option”, says the doctor.

Drink water

Our bodies often confuse thirst with hunger. Because water is missing. Keep a bottle handy throughout the day. Lack of hydration makes us feel more tired, dizzy, unable to concentrate.

move on

Exercise brings relaxation, increases serotonin, helps you sleep better, reduces menopausal symptoms and regulates our body as a whole. Don’t look at physical activity as a punishment for overeating. Exercise to gain strength, mobility, agility and well-being. This completely changes our relationship with exercise.

Look for other sources of pleasure besides food

We often turn to the reliable pleasure and comfort of food under stress, but taking a break to walk the dog or indulge in some inedible self-care might be a much better option. A long bath, a hobby, anything that brings us pleasure helps the brain to steer clear of food.

Herbal medicines and supplements can help

Always consult a doctor, but some herbal medicines and supplements are known to help the body deal with stress better and thus bring more relaxation (and therefore less of this unregulated hunger). Some of them, according to Vânia, are:

– Omega 3-based supplements (has a vasodilating effect and can help with menopausal hot flashes and the brain)

– Borage Oil (helps with menopausal symptoms and promotes well-being)

– pink rhodiolaAshwaganda (are adaptogenic herbs, they help the body to control stress)

– orange extract Citrus sinensis (helps bring relaxation and improves mood swings, sleep disturbances, and anxiety