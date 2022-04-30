Mogi das Cruzes holds ‘D-Day’ of vaccination against Influenza and Measles this Saturday

The City Hall of Mogi das Cruzes holds, until 5 pm this Saturday (30), the ‘D-Day’ of the National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles. The action is taking place at all Health Posts, units of the Family Health Strategy (ESF), Unica de Jundiapeba and PACS Nova Jundiapeba.

The Pró-Hiper, with access for car and pedestrians, will work until 4 pm, only for the adult public. At Mogi Shopping, the flu vaccine will also be applied for adults until 4 pm.

The flu

The flu vaccine is being made available to five target audiences: elderly people aged 60 years and over, pregnant women, postpartum women (women within 45 days of childbirth), health professionals and children aged 6 months to 4 years and 11 months.

Measles

The SCR vaccine – measles, mumps and rubella is intended for children aged 6 months to 4 years and 11 months, who must attend the health unit even if they have already taken the dose, presenting the vaccination booklet. Healthcare professionals can also get the MRS vaccine if they need to update the 1st or 2nd dose.

Covid-19

During the Campaign, the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 will be for the elderly over 60 years of age and for adults who are part of the target audience for influenza vaccination: pregnant women, postpartum women and health professionals, who may receive the update doses. , in view of the evidence of the previous doses.

The online system is intended exclusively for scheduling doses against Covid-19 for children, adolescents and adults. Interested parties should access the site and select the desired option.

Documentation

In all cases, it is mandatory to present a personal identification document. The elderly should also take proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to check the deadline for the additional dose.

Health professionals, pregnant and postpartum women must also attend with documents proving their condition and the routine vaccination booklet. For children, it is mandatory to present the vaccination booklet.

After ‘D-Day’, all vaccines will continue to be available at health facilities from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm, and at the Pró-Hiper drive from 9 am to 4 pm, for adults only.

As of May 9, the groups covered by the flu vaccine will be: indigenous peoples and quilombola communities; teachers and workers from other functions of regular infant, primary, secondary and higher education schools; people with disabilities; people with comorbidities as determined by the Ministry of Health.

And as of May 16, the public served will be: truck drivers, public transport workers, urban and long-distance passenger road workers, port workers, members of the Security and Rescue Forces (police, fire and Civil Defense) and navy

More information can be obtained from SIS 160.

Click here and check out more news from Mogi das Cruzes