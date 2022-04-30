Mosque explosion kills at least 50 people in Afghanistan, says religious leader | World

A large explosion hit a mosque in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, as people prayed there on Friday (29).

At least 50 people died and another 15 were injured, according to initial information released by the mosque leader.

The blast hit the Khalifa Sahib mosque west of the capital in the early afternoon (0700 GMT), said Besmullah Habib, a deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, who said the official confirmed death toll was 10.

According to Reuters, the attack took place as worshipers at the Sunni mosque gathered after Friday prayers for a congregation known as the Zikr – an act of religious remembrance practiced by some Muslims but seen as heretical by some hardline Sunni groups. .

Sayed Fazil Agha, the head of the mosque, said that someone they believed to be a suicide bomber had joined them at the ceremony and detonated explosives.

“Black smoke rose and spread everywhere, dead bodies were everywhere. I myself survived but lost my loved ones,” he told Reuters, adding that his nephews were among the dead.

Mohammad Sabir, a resident of the area, said he saw people being taken away by ambulance.

“The noise of the explosion was so loud, I thought my ears were going to burst,” he said.

The Emergency Hospital in central Kabul said it was treating 21 patients injured in the blast and two patients died on arrival. A nurse at another hospital, who did not want to be named, said she received several critically injured people. A health source said hospitals have so far received at least 30 bodies in total.

The incident comes amid a wave of attacks on religious sites in Afghanistan during the month of Ramadan, a holy day for Muslims. The responsibility for some of these attacks was assumed by the Islamic State.

Taliban rulers said they eliminated Islamic State’s presence in the country when they resumed power in August 2021, but international analysts say there is a risk of rebel militants emerging.

2 of 2 Taliban soldiers on a street in Kabul in photo 2021 — Photo: REUTERS/Ali Khara Taliban soldiers on a street in Kabul in 2021 (Photo: REUTERS/Ali Khara)

Bombs exploded on two vehicles carrying Muslims in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.