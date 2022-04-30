Motorola Edge 30 announced with Snapdragon 778G+ and OLED screen – All in Technology

After some rumors and leaks, Motorola finally made the Edge 30 official, the most basic version of the Edge 30 Pro ever announced. The model arrives with a 6.5″ FHD+ OLED display with HDR10+ and support for a 144 Hz refresh rate. Motorola has also added stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Under the hood, the Edge 30 works with the new Snapdragon 778G+ chipset alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB native storage options. For software, the device comes out of the box with the latest Android 12 ready to go. In addition, it supports 5G networks and IP52 protection against water and dust.

For photos, the smartphone includes a 50MP main lens with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide sensor that also serves macro and a 2MP depth lens. On the other hand, the front houses a 32MP lens that can be used for both selfies and video calls.

According to Motorola, the Edge 30 is the thinnest 5G smartphone on the market, reaching just 6.79 mm. Of course, the battery had to be sacrificed to achieve such an act, with its smaller size of 4,020mAh. However, it supports at least 33W fast charging (included in the retail box).

Availability and price

The Motorola Edge 30 is available now in Europe, starting at 450 euros (about R$ 2,338).