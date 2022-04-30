Munich announces return of Oktoberfest after two years of pandemic

After being canceled for two years due to the pandemic, the traditional beer party will reopen its doors to visitors from all over the world, announces the mayor.

Munich’s traditional Oktoberfest will be held this year, after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic, the city hall of the German city announced this Friday (29).

Mayor Dieter Reiter said it was not easy to make the decision about the famous beer festival, both because of the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He said that everyone must decide for themselves if they want to celebrate despite the war on European soil. Merchants participating in the party argued that it was positive for people from all over the world to party together in peace.

As for the pandemic, Reiter said he hopes that infections will not rise again to such an extent that it is necessary to cancel the party again.

Oktoberfest in Munich Image: Getty Images

The mayor said he had consulted the German Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach, and that he would like to impose the requirement for a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery from covid-19, but that, due to current rules in the country, the festival will take place without restrictions.

Oktoberfest usually attracts 6 million visitors to Munich each year, many of them from abroad. This year, the event runs from September 17 to October 3.

185th Oktoberfest in Munich Image: AFP

Before the pandemic, the Bavarian party with 200 years of history had only been canceled in times of war.