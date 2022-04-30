– Nursing will be present on D-Day against influenza and measles Federal Council of Nursing

Amid warnings from international organizations, Nursing, the largest professional category in Health, will be present in a national action of the so-called D-Day against influenza and measles, scheduled for the entire country this Saturday (30). More than 300 million doses are administered annually by nursing professionals in Brazil.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF issued a serious warning about the decrease in vaccination coverage. In just three years, vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella (the so-called Triple Viral D1) in Brazil dropped from 93.1% in 2019 to 71.49% in 2021. According to these organizations, the records of the measles increased by 79% in the first two months of this year compared to the same period last year. The disease, preventable by vaccine, can lead children to serious conditions and even death.

In addition to the MMR, polio immunization also dropped from 84.2% in 2019 to 67.7% in 2021. This means that three out of ten children in the country have not received the vaccines necessary to protect them from potentially dangerous diseases. fatal. The organizations called on governments to strengthen their immunization actions.

This deficiency has brought back diseases considered eradicated. Measles is an acute infectious disease, viral in nature, severe, transmitted by speech, coughing and sneezing, and extremely contagious, but preventable by vaccine. The disease can be contracted by people of any age, so it is important to pay attention to care and prevent yourself. In some parts of the world, it is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among children under 5 years of age.

In 2016, Brazil received from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) the certificate of elimination of the measles virus circulation. However, he ended up losing the condition after registering several outbreaks of the disease in 2018 and 2019.

“In Brazil, routine vaccination for children under 5 years of age has been falling since 2015. And the pandemic certainly contributed to the worsening of the problem. To reverse this scenario, it is essential to strengthen immunization programs and health systems, and encourage families to vaccinate their children,” explained Stephanie Amaral, UNICEF Health Officer in Brazil, in a statement issued by the agency.

The Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen) calls for the participation of professionals in the category in the immunization action. “We urge all health professionals to attend the basic vaccination units to be immunized and to be protected to carry out their activities in a safe way”, declared the Coordinator of the Technical Chamber of Primary Care (CTAB), Ricardo Siqueira.

Source: Ascom – Cofen