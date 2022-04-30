Nutritionist reveals 5 foods that stimulate sex hormones







Foods that improve the production of sex hormones Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

Contrary to what some people think, the sex hormones are not just important for you to have a good performance when having sex. Testosterone (male) and estrogen (female) are essential for the general health of the body, sports performance, the proper functioning of organs and even for mood and mental conditions.

Therefore, maintaining adequate levels of sex hormones in the body is one of the basic principles for having a balanced and strong health. In this way, a healthy lifestyle – with the practice of regular physical activities, a balanced diet and good hours of sleep – plays an important role in the adequate production of these substances.

However, there are also some specific foods and nutrients that can naturally boost the production of sex hormones. “A diet low in antioxidants, arginine, zinc and magnesium will cause the stimulation of sex hormones and hormones that stimulate pleasure to be impacted, generating a drop in libido. Therefore, investing in these foods is the differential”, explains nutritionist Alice Paiva.

In this way, with the help of the specialist, we have separated five healthy foods that can increase the production of sex hormones in your body. Check out:

1. Chocolate 70% cocoa. The more cocoa, the greater the release of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that provides the feeling of pleasure. Phenylethylamine, also known as the “passion hormone,” and the alkaloid, a stimulant that enhances libido, are also stimulated. All of them improve libido.

2. peanut. It is rich in arginine, which participates in the production of nitric oxide and is a compound that is involved in blood vasodilation, stimulating sexual appetite, lubrication and erections.

3. Peruvian stretcher. A tuber that acts as a powerful sexual stimulant, as it acts on the hypothalamus and adrenal gland. Something that stimulates the production of sex hormones, resulting in increased libido.

4. Oysters. They are sources of zinc, phosphorus and iodine, nutrients that are related to the production of sex hormones such as testosterone.

5. Chili pepper. It is rich in capsaicin, a substance that stimulates sex hormones and promotes the dilation of blood vessels present in Organs sexual organs. It also increases the release of serotonin, which elevates the feeling of pleasure.