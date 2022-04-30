Occupancy rate of general SUS beds increases in Greater Curitiba and hospital registers queue of ambulances. watch video

While the occupancy of SUS Covid beds is low, the occupancy of SUS General beds for adults is very high in Curitiba and the Metropolitan Region. On the night of this Friday (29), there was a queue of ambulances with patients waiting for care at the Hospital do Trabalhador, as shown in a video sent by a rescuer.

“We have a patient in the ambulance for more than two hours and there are no vacancies in any hospital. They sent us to the Worker, because there are no vacancies in the others”, said a rescuer, who did not want to be identified, in an interview with Bem Paraná. At the time the images of the ambulance queue were taken at the Worker, at 8 pm, the information passed on to the rescuers is that there were no more vacancies at the Evangelical Hospital and the Cajuru Hospital. Bem Paraná asked hospitals for a position on the high movement and the lack of vacancies and as soon as they are forwarded, the report will be updated.

According to a doctor from Cajuru, the number of traumas, mainly in traffic accidents, has increased significantly in the last two weeks, but the peak happened on Thursday (28) and Friday (29). Also noteworthy is the number of falls from a high plane. Accidents also add up to viruses that are also on the rise at this time of year.

Data from the Paraná State Health Department (Sesa), updated on Thursday (28), already revealed the crisis. Of the 16 hospitals in Greater Curitiba with general beds enabled by the SUS, 10 had no vacancies. In Paraná as a whole, according to data from the 28th, the occupancy rate throughout Paraná was 90%.

Occupancy rate of general adult beds by SUS, data from 04/28, by SUS

Campina Grande

Angelina Caron Hospital 100%

Large field

Saint Luke’s Hospital 100%

Center Hospital 100%

Hospital do Rocio 100%

Curitiba

Mackenzie Evangelical Hospital 100%

Zilda Arns Elderly Hospital 93%

Nossa Senhora das Graças Hospital 50%

Hospital Santa Casa 100%

Worker’s Hospital 100%

Hospital do Cajuru 83%

Red Cross Hospital 100%

Saint Vincent Hospital 88%

Hospital Erasto Gaertner 85%

Hospital das Clínicas 100%

Sao Jose dos Pinhais

Hospital and Municipal Maternity of São José dos Pinhais 100%

Araucaria

Municipal Hospital of Araucaria 0%

child care

Not only medical care for adults who are experiencing a crisis in recent days. On Thursday (28), the The emergency room of the Pequeno Príncipe Hospital, in Curitiba, a reference in the care of children and adolescents by the Unified Health System (SUS), reached 100% capacity in the morning due to the increase in visits for respiratory problems. ANDowing to the increased demand for care for children with respiratory symptoms in the health network (public and private) of Curitiba, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) chose to temporarily restructure its services from this Friday (29). The change will be maintained as long as there is a need.

Eleven health units were converted into care points for adults and children with mild and moderate respiratory symptoms (Curitiba residents with mild respiratory symptoms should opt for teleconsultation by calling 3350-9000). Nine of these units serve children, adolescents and adults with respiratory symptoms and, therefore, do not apply flu and covid-19 vaccines. The Ouvidor Pardinho unit receives adults only. The Mãe Curitibana unit only serves children (except this Saturday, when it will receive children on the D-Day of the flu and measles vaccination). On the days of operation, Ouvidor Pardinho and A Mãe Curitibana will maintain vaccination against flu and covid for the public summoned.